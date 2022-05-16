ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers May 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers May 13 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams, and suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member as well as resisting arrest or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Fannin man by deputies May 13 on a violation of probation warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, a bond forfeiture warrant charging him with theft of property worth $750-$2,500, as well as a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers May 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Austin man by officers May 13 om a warrant charging him with abandoning or endangering a child and criminal negligence, as well as 2 Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Bloomington man by deputies May 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers May 14 on suspicion of assault of a household member with the intent to impede breathing or circulation.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers May 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.