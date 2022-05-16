ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers May 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers May 13 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams, and suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member as well as resisting arrest or transportation.
  • VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Fannin man by deputies May 13 on a violation of probation warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, a bond forfeiture warrant charging him with theft of property worth $750-$2,500, as well as a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
  • VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers May 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Austin man by officers May 13 om a warrant charging him with abandoning or endangering a child and criminal negligence, as well as 2 Class C misdemeanors.
  • VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Bloomington man by deputies May 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers May 14 on suspicion of assault of a household member with the intent to impede breathing or circulation.
  • VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers May 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Recommended For You


Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6597 or tdiaz@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Public Safety Reporter

Tamara covers crime and courts as the public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.