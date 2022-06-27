Joe Anthony Carrera was arrested Friday by officers on a warrant charging him with the continuous molestation of a child under the age of 14.
His bond is set at $100,000. He remained in jail Monday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 24 on a warrant charging her with assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers June 24 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member as well as on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers June 24 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member in impeding breath, obstruction or retaliation on a website post and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Orange man by deputies June 24 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession f a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correction facility.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers June 24 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Edna man by deputies June 24 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old man by deputies June 24 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member and a warrant charging him with being a fugitive from out of state.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers June 24 on warrants charging him with arson and criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Corpus Christi woman by deputies June 24 on warrants charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 24 on a warrant charging her with evading arrest and detention.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies June 24 on a warrant charging her a fugitive from out of state.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 25 on suspicion he injured a child, elderly person, or disabled person and warrants for two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 25 on warrants charging him with deadly conduct, unlawfully carrying a weapon and four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers June 25 on warrants charging him with assault causing injury to a family member and unlawful restraint.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 25 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Liberty man by deputies June 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers June 25 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member, as well as suspicion of continuous violence against against family and violation of a bond or protective order involving assault or stalking.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Placedo man by deputies June 26 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers June 26 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 70-year-old Victoria man June 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, 3rd offense.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers June 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 27 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers June 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
