ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 24 on suspicion of interfering with public duties.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Waco man by officers May 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers May 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and unlawful carry of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Elgin man by officers May 24 on a warrant charging him with theft of property $100-$750 as well as with a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Inez woman by deputies May 24 on a warrant charging her with theft of property $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance 3-28 grams, as well as suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or less.
- VICTORIA —A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 24 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-200 grams and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Laferia man by deputies May 24 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams case as well as bail jumping and felony failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers on suspicion of violation of bond or a protective order and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria man by officers May 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram as well as a warrant charging him with bail jumping and felony failure to appear.
