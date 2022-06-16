Text
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers June 15 on suspicion of assault of a family member that caused injury and impeded breathing, as well as on three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers June 15 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, organized retail theft between $100-$750, engaging in organized criminal activity, and having a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, as well as four warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers June 15 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a substance less than one gram, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 28-200 grams, organized retail theft $100-$740, and engaging in organized criminal activity, as well as a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 15 on suspicion of assaulting a public servant.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 15 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Telferner man by deputies June 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 15 on 10 warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors, a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams, and suspicion of evading arrest and detention.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 15 on suspicion of assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 15 on four warrants charging her with violation of probation in two bail jumping or failure to appear cases, a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case, and a possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams case, as well as a warrant charging her with prostitution.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies June 15 on a warrant charging him with racing on a highway.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Bloomington woman by officers June 15 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 28-200 grams, organized retail theft $100-$750 grams, engaging in organized criminal activity, resisting arrest, search, or transport, as well as a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.