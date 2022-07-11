Text
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Placedo woman by officers July 8 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 8 on a warrant charging her with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Bloomington man by officers July 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers July 8 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief impairing or interrupting public service.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers July 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
