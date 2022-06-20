Text
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 17 on suspicion of money laundering $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a robbery case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Houston man by troopers June 17 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.