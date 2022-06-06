Text
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Port O'Connor woman by marshals June 3 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or less.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 3 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 3 on a warrant charging him assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Port O'Connor man by marshals Jun 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Alice woman by marshals June 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 3 on suspicion of causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 3 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 400 grams or less.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 4 on suspicion of evading arrest and detention and possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or less, on warrants charging him with indecent exposure, bail jumping and failure to appear as well as three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers June 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Pinehurst man by deputies June 4 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers June 4 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Part Lavaca man by officers June 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unauthorized use of a vehicle, violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or less and on warrants charging him with 4 Class C misdemeanors and a bond forfeiture.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jun 5 on a warrant charging him with a parole violation in an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Spring woman by officers June 5 on suspicion of possession of controlled substance 3-28 grams, tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation, and possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or less.
