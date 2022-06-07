Text
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers June 6 on warrants charging him with violations of probation in an assault of a family member causing injury case and criminal mischief $750-$2,500, as well as on warrants charging him with theft of property $100-$750 and assault of a household member with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers June 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault on a family member impeding circulation or breathing case.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 6 on a warrant charging her with property theft $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 6 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or less and bail jumping and failure to appear as well as a bond forfeiture warrant in a property theft $100-$750 case.
