Text
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Houston man by officers July 18 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order with assault or stalking.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 18 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 18 on two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors, as well as on two warrants charging him with surety off bond in an interfering with public duties case and a bail jumping and failure to appear case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 18 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers July 18 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, between 3/4-28 grams, less than 1 gram, and between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 18 on suspicion of racing on a highway.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers July 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers July 18 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 3/4-28 grams, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers July 18 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 3/4-28 grams, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers July 18 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a prostitution case.
