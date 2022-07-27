Text
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers July 25 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 25 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a property theft between $100-$750 case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 25 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 25 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Roma man by deputies July 25 on a warrant charging hi with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers July 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unauthorized use of a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 25 on a warrant charging him with assault causing inury.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 25 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 25 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Karnes City man by deputies July 25 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a interfering with public duties case, as well as a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers July 25 on suspicion of assaulting and injuring a family member.
- VICTORIA —A 17-year-old Victoria woman on warrants charging her with engaging in organized criminal activity, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and fraudulent use or possession of more than five pieces of identification.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Rio Grande man by officers July 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater than .15%.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 25 on a warrant charging him with failure to identify a fugitive, as well as two warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers July 26 on suspicion of violation of bond or a protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 26 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers July 26 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and resisting search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Wharton man by deputies July 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a violation of bond or protective order, two or more times in 12 months, case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old El Campo woman by deputies July 26 on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in a property theft $100-$750 case as well as on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old El Campo woman by deputies July 26 on a warrant charging her with criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers July 26 on warrants charging him with five Class C misdemeanors, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assaulting a family or household member, with a prior conviction, as well as on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, as well as on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors as well as surety off bond in a cruelty to non-livestock animals case.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 26 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
