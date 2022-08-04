Text
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Edna man by deputies Aug. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation, as well as suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, second offense, case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Inez woman by officers Aug. 3 om a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Tivoli woman by deputies Aug. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 3 on a warrant charging him with possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 4 on suspicion of delivering marijuana between 1/4-5 ounces and unlawfully carrying a weapon, two counts.
- VITORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing injury to a child, elderly or disabled
