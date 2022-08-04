Text

ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Edna man by deputies Aug. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
  • VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams case.
  • VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria  man by deputies Aug. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. 
  • VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation, as well as suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
  • VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, second offense, case.
  • VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Inez woman by officers Aug. 3 om a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
  • VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Tivoli woman by deputies Aug. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
  • VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 3 on a warrant charging him with possession of a dangerous drug.
  • VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 4 on suspicion of delivering marijuana between 1/4-5 ounces and unlawfully carrying a weapon, two counts.
  • VITORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing injury to a child, elderly or disabled 

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.