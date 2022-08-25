Text
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in driving while intoxicate with a blood alcohol concentration greater than .15% case.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Aug. 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Houston man by deputies Aug. 24 on suspicion of tampering with a government record in order to defraud or cause harm, as well as on a warrant charging him with burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Rio Bravo woman by deputies Aug. 24 on warrants charging her with surety off band in a failure to identify a fugitive or give false information case as well as in a bail jumping and failure to appear case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 24 on a warrant charging him with theft from a person.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 24 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 24 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 24 on suspicion of violating bond or a protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man officers Aug. 24 on a warrant charging him with violating bond or a protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 24 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 24 on warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, discharging a firearm around people.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 24 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 25 on a warrant charging him with property theft $100-$750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.