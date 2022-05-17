ARRESTS
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Mission woman by Deputies May 16 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 3-28 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a household member with a previous conviction case.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers May 16 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers May 16 on suspicion of evading arrest and detention with a vehicle or watercraft, evading arrest and detention, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance 1-200 grams, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance 3/4-28 gram, and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance 2-400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers May 16 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers May 16 on suspicion of
