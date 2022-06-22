Text
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Inez man by deputies June 21 on a surety of bond warrant charging him with home burglary and warrants charging him with criminal mischief to impair or interrupt public service and striking an on-duty, unattended vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 21 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers June 21 on suspicion of injuring a child, elderly, or disabled person with the intention to injure them
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 21 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 28-200 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Houston man by by deputies June 21 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 28-200 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 21 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation
