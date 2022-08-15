Text
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault against a public servant case.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Robstown woman by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, as well as a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 12 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence case, as well as warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-ol Victoria man by deputies Aug. 12 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 12 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear, as well as on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a
