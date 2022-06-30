Shelton Jamal Rhodes, 26, of Victoria, was arrested by officers Wednesday on suspicion of robbery.
He remained incarcerated Thursday with his bond set at $30,000.
Rhodes was one of 14 inmates in detention Thursday at the Victoria County jail on charges of robbery.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers June 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers June 29 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Inez man by deputies June 29 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old woman, residence unknown, by deputies June 29 on warrants charging her with assault causing injury to a family member, bail jumping, and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers June 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Refugio man by deputies June 30 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.