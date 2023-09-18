Volunteers lined thousands of books on tables, walls and the floor of the Victoria Public Library's Bronte Room Sunday, as the the nonprofit Friends of the Library opened its triannual, week-long book sale.
A staple event for area readers, Diana Sneed, board president of the group, said the sale has gone on for more than 50 years.
"It provides all kinds of programming and things like that for people that have all interests," Sneed said. "It is here for everybody."
This year features a particularly vast selection. Customers will find crates of children's books, several 25-foot tables of non-fiction and fiction paperbacks, books on tape, coffee table books and more. For the romance novel lover, the sale even has an entire cart dedicated to Nora Roberts novels.
The group acquires its merchandise through donations and the majority of the events' proceeds go to the library, said Sneed. Hardcover books go for $2 and paperbacks cost $1. Audio books, DVDs and music are also available to purchase for $1.
On Sunday, customers could be seen leaving with classics like "Catcher in the Rye" and newer favorites like the "Dune" series.
The sale also features some unique selections, like a collection of leather-bound historical Western books.
"Another good feature that we have this time (is) all the anime and graphic novels that we have for kids," Sneed said.
Running during normal library hours through Friday and from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, the event takes serious manpower to organize. Sneed said around 35 volunteers are needed for this week's sale. So far in 2023, the group has contributed over 667 hours of volunteer time to events like book sales and other work.
The hefty selection might be what leads to so many repeat customers.
Victoria resident Hope Gonzalez, who has bought from the group's sales for eight years now, said one of the main reasons she keeps coming back is the low prices.
"I hardly pay for the paper," Gonzalez said. "They have anything you might buy at Target for less than $5 so I can get a whole lot farther here."
Gonzalez also said that another major reason she participates every year is because she believes in passing on good reads.
"I can recycle them later and let somebody else enjoy them," she said.
Over the years, the group's president said she believes Friends of the Victoria Library has donated more than $1 million in proceeds to the library. In recent years, proceeds from each sale help fund programs for children, teens and adult literacy among other community-based library programs.
For those who cannot make it to the group's fall sale this week, the next opportunity to purchase will be in January. The group also holds a sale in May.
Customers say the deals on secondhand books is important for those like parents trying to save money while raising a child.
"Children's books, they are just as expensive as adult books," Gonzalez said. "You often go through a lot more of them, so here they're a very good buy."
For those really looking to strike a bargain, items will be half-off on Friday and on Saturday customers can fill a Friends of the Library tote bag with books for just $1. Bags are available for purchase for $7.
All sales are made with cash or check.