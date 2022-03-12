A Strong Man’s Daughter
Her hand shook slightly as it grasped mine and her brown eyes seemed distant as Neeka Jones Rhodes took a mental walk with me in the past to talk about her father, William Crane Jones, a.k.a. Willie. Her skin was a beautiful translucent color and her hair a cloud of white gloss. She had a quiet strength about her that was unmistakable, despite the hospital bed and the machines that surrounded her.
You could still tell, at the age of 90, that Neeka had lived her life the way she always wanted, without fear and with courage, like her father Willie. According to family members, daughter Danna Baker and niece Peggy Jones, Neeka was always writing stories and, both as a child and as an adult, could be constantly seen with a pencil in her hand and a notepad in her lap, jotting down stories to be told later, or sometimes, not at all.
In fact, ‘Neeka’ says her niece, Peggy Jones, ‘was my inspiration to go into journalism and become a newscaster. I even later co-wrote a small series of true crime stories, The Evil I Have Seen.’
‘I didn’t have Neeka’s way with the written word, but my penchant for storytelling and making a career in journalism definitely came from my aunt,’ Peggy continued.
Peggy always looked forward to visits with her aunt so she could hear or read what new stories were on the pages of one of Neeka’s notepads. Neeka was a sometimes reporter for the Rusk Cherokeean Newspaper and her love for telling her two children, their children, and their friends with tall (but mostly) true stories of her family, her past, and of her sometimes wild imagination was one of her favorite pastimes.
But there was one that always stood out to Peggy. It was the story of Neeka’s father Willie.With Neeka’s current state of health, Peggy wanted to ensure Neeka had the book in her hands before she left this earth, and she used all of her contacts to make this very thing happen.
The tears in her eyes was all the gratitude she needed to make her efforts worthwhile. And Neeka, her father, and her uncle leave a legacy for all to read.
You see, years ago, the very same hand I held, wrote a poignant story of her father, Willie and her Uncle Lee as they navigated the hard plains of Texas in Cherokee County with little to their name but their land and their willingness to work it.
Her father, Willie, fell ill with infantile paralysis, which we know as polio, in 1894, at the tender age of 8. Did this slow Willie down? Read the book, Willie and Lee, to find out how Willie turned what could have been a disadvantage with Polio leaving him damaged for life, into one that gave him a strength, not just outwardly, but inwardly, as he never gave up on living life on life’s terms.
According to UTA Libraries, Polio was initially ‘found’ in 1789, but the first outbreak in the United States occurred over a century later, in 1894. Hmmm…1894. Ironically, the very same year Willie was struck with polio himself.
Even now, polio has no known cure though vaccines have eradicated it in the western hemisphere. And while polio can infect a person of any age, children five and under are especially vulnerable and make up roughly 50% of polio victims.[6]
Even Covid has shown its effects on the world's efforts to eradicate Polio: According to a recent report in MMWR, 37 countries reported 44 outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus from January 2020 through June 2021. The outbreaks resulted in 1,335 paralyzed children. COVID-19 pandemic ‘could be quite damaging’ to efforts to end polio and other diseases.
As our nation deals with a similar wide-scale outbreak with COVID, it may be helpful to remember a past where we persevered and overcame the seemingly insurmountable disease of polio.
It is a short novella, only 45 pages, but it gives warnings of the peril that was alive and well in that day and age and the guts it took to survive. Miraculously Neeka’s father lived to tell his tale of strength and determination through his daughter, who was born in 1931 and what it meant to have a sibling like Lee, like no other, at your side. And it taught Neeka lessons of life she never would otherwise never have known.
Though Willie died in 1996, Neeka’s daughter, Danna, sat with me and remenensed about her times with her grandfather. ‘When I was younger, he got around on two crutches before he had to move to a wheelchair. But he could do a handstand and walk up and down the stairs on his hands - he loved showing off,’ Danna said. ‘He could also wrap his arms around a tree and have his legs go straight sideways.We would sit out on the swing, tell stories, and he would sing Preacher & the Bear.’
Willie had 8 siblings - 4 sisters and 4 brothers, including his beloved brother Lee. Willie eventually went to Rusk College to be an accountant and his brother Lee went on to be a teacher. They lived only a block from each other and remained close.
Neeka moved to Victoria in the fourth grade and will live her final days here, with her family around her. But her heart is always home, deep in the woods of Cherokee County.
