CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady hasn’t been in this position in two decades — a game under .500 this far into the NFL season.
Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the third time in four games Sunday to fall to 3-4. It came in stunning fashion, a 21-3 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, a team that had lost 12 of 13 games and was playing with a third-string quarterback and under an interim head coach.
The defeat left the seven-time Super Bowl champion searching for answers.
“No one feels good about where we’re at,” Brady said. “No one feels good about how we played or what we’re doing. We’re all in it together, and we have to pull ourselves out of it.”
Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290 yards. One of those incompletions came when a wide-open Mike Evans dropped what would have been a 64-yard touchdown on the third play of the game.
Brady hasn’t had a losing record this far into a season since the 2002 New England Patriots dropped four straight games to fall to 3-4. Brady has never been under .500 after eight games.
“He’s like super competitive and I could see it in his eyes that he was (upset),” Panthers defensive end Brian Burns said. “It feels great to hold the GOAT to three points.”
Bucs coach Todd Bowles said his team has to “be grown men” and accept the loss and get better.
“We’re going to see how many people can handle adversity, and it’s about as dark as it’s going to be right now,” Bowles said.
The win gave the Panthers something to celebrate — finally.
GIANTS 23, JAGUARS 17
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Giants’ latest nail-biter came down to the final play — and the final few inches before the goal line.
The Giants defended like wily veterans, no surprise given the way their season has gone. They’ve grown accustomed to playing — and winning — close games.
Safeties Julian Love and Xavier McKinney stopped Jacksonville receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line with no time on the clock, preserving a 23-17 victory over the Jaguars in which Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones each ran for more than 100 yards. The Giants (6-1) matched their best start since 2008 and handed the Jaguars (2-5) a 19th consecutive loss in cross-division games.
New York became the first team in NFL history to start 6-1 or better and have each of its first seven games decided by one possession. The Giants’ six victories have been by a combined 27 points, with none of those won by more than eight.
BENGALS 35, FALCONS 17
CINCINNATI (AP) — Marcus Mariota and the Falcons couldn’t keep up with Joe Burrow and the Bengals, and Atlanta’s 35-17 loss on Sunday erased the momentum it gained from last week’s win over San Francisco.
The Falcons (3-4) are still tied with slumping Tampa Bay atop the unimpressive NFC South, but their chance to take control of the division ended early. They fell behind 21-0 by the second quarter and never got closer than 11 points.
While Burrow passed for a season-high 481 yards on 42 attempts, Mariota attempted a season-low 13 passes for 124 yards, 75 of which came on a TD pass to Damiere Byrd just before halftime.
Mariota had 14 pass attempts — completing the first 13 — in last week’s 28-14 win over the 49ers, but the Falcons managed 168 rushing yards in that game against the NFL’s top-ranked defense.
RAVENS 23, BROWNS 20
BALTIMORE (AP) — Gus Edwards scored two touchdowns in his long-awaited return, staking Baltimore to a double-digit lead in the second half.
Those haven’t exactly been safe this season for the Ravens, but this time they managed to hold on.
Baltimore avoided another fourth-quarter collapse thanks to a couple huge Cleveland penalties that helped the Ravens hold off the Browns 23-20 on Sunday. Baltimore outrushed Nick Chubb and Cleveland 160-113 and remained in a tie with Cincinnati atop the AFC North.
Baltimore (4-3) has blown a double-digit lead in the second half of each of its three losses this season. The Ravens led 23-13 after Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal with 11:24 remaining, but the Browns quickly responded with a 2-yard touchdown run by Kareem Hunt to make it a three-point game. Then a fumble by Baltimore’s Justice Hill gave Cleveland the ball at its own 16 with 3:12 to play.
COMMANDERS 23, PACKERS 21
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers finished the game face down on the turf after sailing a lateral out of bounds on a frantic, failed final play.
This is not exactly what the four-time NFL MVP envisioned when he returned for another season in Green Bay.
Rodgers and the offense sputtered, penalties piled up at the most inopportune moments and the Packers lost their third game in a row, 23-21 to the Washington Commanders on Sunday for their longest skid since 2018.
Nursing a sore thumb and out of sync with receivers, Rodgers was 23 of 35 for 194 yards and the Packers went 0 of 6 on third down. Green Bay (3-4) had just 232 total yards of offense to Washington’s 364 and lost Allen Lazard to a shoulder injury, making him the team’s third wide receiver to go down during the first losing streak under coach Matt LaFleur.
The negatives outweighed the few positives: a 63-yard pick-6 of Taylor Heinicke by De’Vondre Campbell and two touchdown passes from Rodgers to Aaron Jones — the second of which completed a 75-yard drive aided by Washington penalties that pulled the Packers within two with 3:26 left in the fourth quarter and gave them one final chance to end the skid before falling short.
Playing behind a remade offensive line without All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, Rodgers struggled to find a rhythm, missing wide-open receivers at times and others putting the ball in their hands for ill-timed drops. The Packers rushed for just 38 yards.
Heinicke, making his first start of the season in place of injured Carson Wentz, threw for two touchdowns and was 20 of 33 for 200 yards after starting 1 of 7 for 14 yards with the interception. One of those TD throws was a perfect pass to Terry McLaurin.
They came in as 13 1/2-point underdogs, and many fans have already given up on them, as evidenced by thousands of empty seats at Bank of America Stadium. Earlier this week, management traded the team’s best player, Christian McCaffrey, to San Francisco in a move that signaled to many that the Panthers were tanking in an effort to get the No. 1 pick next season and finally land a franchise quarterback.
P.J. Walker threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns for Carolina (2-5) in place of injured Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. He’s expected to start against next week at Atlanta, per Wilks.
Tampa Bay’s defense allowed the Panthers to rush for 173 yards, just three days after McCaffrey’s departure.
But D’Onta Foreman ran for 118 yards, Chuba Hubbard added 63 yards and a touchdown and the Panthers managed 343 yards on offense. Suddenly, the Panthers are just one game behind the Bucs and Falcons for first place in the NFC South.
TITANS 19, COLTS 10
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrew Adams returned an interception 76 yards for the first pick-6 of his career, and the Tennessee Titans never trailed in beating the Indianapolis Colts 19-10 Sunday for their second straight sweep of their AFC South rivals.
The reigning two-time division champion Titans won their fourth straight overall. They’ve now beaten the Colts five straight and six of their past seven. This was just their fourth sweep of the Colts since becoming division rivals in 2002.
Randy Bullock made four field goals. His last two gave Tennessee its first points this season in the fourth quarter. The Colts turned it over three times and gave up three sacks.
JETS 16, BRONCOS 9
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday.
Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien’s fourth-down pass into the end zone to Courtland Sutton with just under 2 minutes remaining. Rypien’s final heave in the closing moments fell woefully short of KJ Hamler’s grasp at the goal line.
The Jets (5-2) are off to their best start since 2010, have their first four-game winning streak since 2015 and already surpassed their win total from last year when they went 4-13. New York also improved to 4-0 on the road.
Denver starting quarterback Russell Wilson sat this one out with a pulled hamstring, missing a game for just the fourth time in his 11-year career. But the Broncos, who are last in the league in scoring, fared no better under Rypien, who was making his second career start.
The Broncos (2-5) lost their fourth straight despite another outstanding defensive performance.
Zach Wilson was held without a touchdown for the second straight week, but he did enough to lead the Jets to the win despite his pedestrian stats: 16 for 26 for 121 yards.
Rypien’s only other start was also against the Jets, a 37-28 win at MetLife Stadium in 2020, but he went 24 for 46 for 225 yards and no touchdowns and threw a crucial second-half interception in this one.
Russell Wilson was ruled out 24 hours before kickoff and missed a game for just the fourth time in his career.
SEAHAWKS 37, CHARGERS 23
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Marquise Goodwin caught a pair of scores, and the Seattle Seahawks jumped out to a 17-point first-quarter lead before defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 on Sunday.
Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, his fifth multi-TD game of the season. Jason Myers added three field goals for the Seahawks (4-3), who have won three of four and took a half-game lead in the NFC West.
Seattle led 17-0 late in the first quarter, its largest lead after 15 minutes since a win over New Orleans in Week 13 of 2013. It was the Seahawks’ largest road lead at the end of the first since 2000.It was the third straight week the Chargers (4-3) fell behind by double digits in the first quarter. They rallied against Cleveland and Denver, but were unable to pull it off this time and had a three-game winning streak snapped. LA now trails Kansas City by one game in the AFC West.
Justin Herbert was 33 of 51 for 293 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, marking the second time in his career he has thrown at least 50 passes in consecutive games. Austin Ekeler had 127 scrimmage yards (96 receiving, 31 rushing) and a pair of touchdowns, giving him eight over the last three games.
Mike Williams added seven receptions for 86 yards and a TD.