In mid-November, Victoria residents Amanda Walston and John Wozniak said their vows in the rear courtyard of The Venue on Church Street in downtown Cuero as friends and family, some wearing masks, looked on.
Earlier this year, as COVID-19 spread rapidly through Texas, The Venue, like other wedding venues in the Crossroads, stopped hosting weddings and receptions, and many couples rescheduled for 2021. But in October, shortly after Lee Ann Schiffbauer, The Venue's new manager, took over, bookings resumed and couples started tying the knot and dancing the night away again.
"All of a sudden, the last couple of weeks, it's gotten really busy," Schiffbauer said. "I think people are ready to just start living."
The Venue, which inhabits a building previously occupied by Stimson's Furniture, can accommodate 700 guests in normal times. Even operating at half capacity, 372 people can take in its 80-year-old hardwood floors, large windows and wrought iron accents. It also features a balcony overlooking the dance floor, a bridal suite and a room for the groom.
"You can call it rustic elegant," Schiffbauer said.
For those seeking an outdoor wedding, Raisin L Ranch presents an excellent option. Twenty-three years ago, Lynette and George Migl were married on the property and set about building the wedding venue of their dreams, salvaging barn wood for the walls and tin from George Migl's father's chicken house for the ceiling over the dance floor. They hosted their 800th wedding in 2018.
"It's our little world — our little piece of heaven," Lynette Migl said.
The majority of weddings at the ranch take place outdoors on the Migls' 35-acre property, where three longhorns wait to greet visitors in the front pasture. The land is dotted with mesquite and oak trees, and couples can say their vows down by the lake and enjoy a campfire or bonfire afterward.
Business has also started to pick up at the Victoria Country Club, which is hosting crowds of up to 120 in its ballroom. The club has switched from a buffet to plated meals and spaced tables in an effort to ensure guests can celebrate safely.
"You can go from very casual with barbecue and that kind of fare all the way up to upscale with a decorator," said Leigh Anne Brewer, the club's event coordinator. "It's up to you."
At another wedding, Brewer said, the members of the wedding party stood 6 feet apart and the priest wore a mask throughout the ceremony.
Things may look different, Brewer said, but she is glad that weddings have resumed despite the challenges this year has brought.
"It felt really nice to have all the family and friends together," she said. "It's always a fun celebration."
