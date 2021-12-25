In their own words: Alexandra Dunlap and Ivan Harrison

Couple's names: Alexandra Dunlap and Ivan Harrison 

Age and Occupation: Alexandra, 31, a registered nurse; Ivan, 38, an electrician

City of residence: Victoria- 

Wedding date: Sept. 25, 2021

Location: Spring Creek Event Center in Victoria

Wedding colors: Black and white

Wedding photographer: Captured Moments by Christine

How did you meet?

Alexandra: Ivan and I met through mutual friends.

What advice do you have for others who are planning a wedding?

Alexandra: My advice for anybody planning a wedding would be don’t sweat the small things. So many people stress over wanting the wedding to be perfect, when sometimes the imperfect things or moments are the most memorable.

What is your best memory of your wedding?

The best memory of our wedding was our best man, groomsmen, maid and matron of honor speeches.

Did the pandemic cause you to change your wedding plans? If so, how did you adjust?

Alexandra: The pandemic did not cause us to change our plans. We stuck with all of our original plans with the mindset that whether 300 people or 30 people would be allowed, we were doing it. We did make sure to have hand sanitizer available at the entrance tables and the bride's mother had customized disposable masks made for guests to use as well.

