In their own words: Andrea and Andrew Lozano

Couple's names: Andrea Marks Lozano and Andrew Lozano 

Age and occupation: Andrea,  27; Andrew,  28, who works for the city of Austin, both are from Victoria

City of residence: Kyle

Date of Wedding: Feb. 29, 2020

Location of wedding: Venue on Church Street in Cuero

Wedding colors: Red wine and navy.

Wedding photographer: Moonlight Elegant Photography

How did you meet?

Andrea: We met in 2016 at Cactus Canyon Dance Hall. He asked me to dance and swept me off my feet.

What advice do you have for others who are planning a wedding?

Andrea: Have a budget, but don’t cut the budget on photography and videography. Those are the two most important things for memories.

What is your best memory of your wedding?

Andrea: Watching everyone I love share mine and Andrews special day together. Oh! And eating cake!

Did the pandemic cause you to change your wedding plans? If so, how did you adjust?

Andrea: No, I remember hearing about the pandemic days prior, but it was so new that it was not until the end of March I believe when things got more strict. We were blessed.

