In their own words: Andrea and Andrew Lozano
Cody Baird | cbaird@vicad.com
Couple's names: Andrea Marks Lozano and Andrew Lozano
Age and occupation: Andrea, 27; Andrew, 28, who works for the city of Austin, both are from Victoria
City of residence: Kyle
Date of Wedding: Feb. 29, 2020
Location of wedding: Venue on Church Street in Cuero
Wedding colors: Red wine and navy.
Wedding photographer: Moonlight Elegant Photography
How did you meet?
Andrea: We met in 2016 at Cactus Canyon Dance Hall. He asked me to dance and swept me off my feet.
What advice do you have for others who are planning a wedding?
Andrea: Have a budget, but don’t cut the budget on photography and videography. Those are the two most important things for memories.
What is your best memory of your wedding?
Andrea: Watching everyone I love share mine and Andrews special day together. Oh! And eating cake!
Did the pandemic cause you to change your wedding plans? If so, how did you adjust?
Andrea: No, I remember hearing about the pandemic days prior, but it was so new that it was not until the end of March I believe when things got more strict. We were blessed.
