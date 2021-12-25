In their own words: Kierstyn and Joey Leopold

Couple's names: Kierstyn Williams Leopold and Douglas “Joey” Leopold Jr.

Age and Occupation: Kierstyn, 28, a registered nurse, and Joey, 35, a manager 

City of residence: Victoria

Wedding Date: Aug. 1, 2021 

Wedding Location: The Farmhouse in Montgomery, Texas.

Wedding colors: L\light pink, white, gold, and grey.

Wedding photographer: Johnny Vo with Black Frame Photos

How did you meet?

Kierstyn: In 2017 while having lunch at Chili’s with a mutual friend Joey greeted us at our table. He contacted our friend and asked if I was single. After officially being introduced, sparks began to fly and soon after we started dating. On June 2, 2020, while on vacation, Joey proposed in front of our families.

What advice do you have for others who are planning a wedding?

Start early, create your budget and guest list right away, and don't forget to ask for help. Hobby Lobby, Amazon, and Etsy are your best friends. On your wedding day, remember to take it all in, because it is over in the blink of an eye.

What is your best memory of your wedding?

My favorite memory from our wedding was at the reception watching our family and friends enjoying one another’s company.

Did the pandemic cause you to change your wedding plans? If so, how did you adjust?

We did not have to adjust any of your wedding plans. Hand sanitizer was available for our guests, as well as indoor and outdoor seating.

