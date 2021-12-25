In their own words: Kierstyn and Joey Leopold
Cody Baird | cbaird@vicad.com
Couple's names: Kierstyn Williams Leopold and Douglas “Joey” Leopold Jr.
Age and Occupation: Kierstyn, 28, a registered nurse, and Joey, 35, a manager
City of residence: Victoria
Wedding Date: Aug. 1, 2021
Wedding Location: The Farmhouse in Montgomery, Texas.
Wedding colors: L\light pink, white, gold, and grey.
Wedding photographer: Johnny Vo with Black Frame Photos
How did you meet?
Kierstyn: In 2017 while having lunch at Chili’s with a mutual friend Joey greeted us at our table. He contacted our friend and asked if I was single. After officially being introduced, sparks began to fly and soon after we started dating. On June 2, 2020, while on vacation, Joey proposed in front of our families.
What advice do you have for others who are planning a wedding?
Start early, create your budget and guest list right away, and don't forget to ask for help. Hobby Lobby, Amazon, and Etsy are your best friends. On your wedding day, remember to take it all in, because it is over in the blink of an eye.
What is your best memory of your wedding?
My favorite memory from our wedding was at the reception watching our family and friends enjoying one another’s company.
Did the pandemic cause you to change your wedding plans? If so, how did you adjust?
We did not have to adjust any of your wedding plans. Hand sanitizer was available for our guests, as well as indoor and outdoor seating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.