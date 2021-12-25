Everybody's wedding is different. Even if two weddings took place on the same day, at the same venue, with the same planner, the memories that day would conjure in the minds of the two couples could be worlds apart.
One bride's mind may travel straight to that magical kiss at the altar in front of family and friends, while another may think back to the crowd of loved ones that gathered to share in their special day.
In a year that a pandemic cast its shadow over everything, these memories are a bright spot shining through the gloom. The following four couples share their memories with the hope that as they recall their special days they brighten yours.
In their own words: Molly Duke and Aaron Gonzalez
Couple's names: Molly Duke and Aaron Gonzalez
Age and Occupation: Molly, 27, a student life coordinator at the University of Houston-Victoria; Aaron, 33, a police officer
City of Residence: Victoria
Date of wedding: Nov. 21, 2020
Wedding location: Victoria Country Club in Victoria
Wedding colors: Navy blue, burgundy, blush and rose gold.
Wedding photographer: Heather Crump Photography
How did you meet?
Molly: We met through mutual friends.
What advice do you have for others who are planning a wedding?
Molly: Build a support system to help handle the stress, and rely on your people the day of to handle everything so you can be present in the day and not focused on things outside of your control.
What is your best memory of your wedding?
Molly: The moment our eyes met for the first time during the ceremony.
