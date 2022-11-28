Dear Brides and Grooms,
As I open this letter, let me offer you one piece of advice
Enjoy your day. Make memories of the events of your special day.
My husband and I have been married almost 32 years and we still talk about our wedding day like it happened last week.
A true test of how committed you are to one another is to plan a wedding. You will make loads of decisions. You will learn to compromise when it comes to budget, wedding fashion, food, beverages, music, location, etc.
The list goes on and on. it is enough to wear you out if you had the time to think about it.
Thank goodness for the professionals who make it their life to help you plan and carry out the perfect day - wedding planners, makeup artists, hair stylists and dress stylists.
In this year's Crossroads Bridal we talk to these very important people for tips on how they work to make your wedding day as relaxed and flawless as possible.
They are pros. They know the secrets to making the ceremony and reception go off without a flaw.
They know how to style your hair and apply the make up so you are simply stunning for the wedding.
And of course, salon stylists know how to help select gowns for the brides and tuxedos or suits for the grooms.
We hope you enjoy reading this year's magazine and enjoy looking at the beautiful bridal gowns that local salons have to offer.
Just remember to feel beautiful, relax and enjoying the big celebration.
Becky Cooper,
Managing Editor