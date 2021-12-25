Surviving the first year of marriage: 8 topics to discuss with your other half to prepare

More Information

Shirley Johnson is a licensed professional counselor based in Victoria County that operates Stable Life Counseling Center, which offers equine-assisted counseling. She has experience counseling married and soon-to-be married couples. Over her more than 25 years of experiences, she has worked with clients needing anger management and Christian counseling as well as counseled for military service members, victims of sexual abuse, those diagnosed with PTSD.

A pre-marriage class she developed has been approved by the State of Texas for a discount for a marriage license.