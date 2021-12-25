Surviving the first year of marriage: 8 topics to discuss with your other half to prepare
By Chase Rogers | crogers@vicad.com
After you've walked down the aisle, returned home from your honeymoon and sent off the last thank-you note, it will sink in that you — now with another at your side — have entered a new chapter.
Marriage can be one of the most worthwhile journeys a couple can embark on. At the same time, it can be challenging and confusing as couples try to navigate life's challenges together in their new roles.
Shirley Johnson, a licensed professional counselor based in Victoria County with more than 25 years of experience, said the first year of marriage is often the hardest for most couples.
Stats bear this out. From 2011 to 2015, a Center for Disease Control and Prevention survey found more than 20% of first marriages end in divorce within the first five years while more than 50% end by the 20-year mark.
"You may think you know someone, but it all comes out when you get married. You may find things that surprise you," she said. "It sounds cliché, but communication is key. Good communication will prevent some of those things from being surprises."
In her work with couples, Johnson has found most marriages fail because of deficiencies in one or more of eight areas: Health and appearance, environment, finances, hobbies, relationships, careers, spiritual needs, and "me," which equates to personal needs.
Here are the eight areas of discussion couples should have prior to getting married, according to Johnson.
Finances
As sure as money makes the world go round, it can be a source of conflict for newlyweds, Johnson said. For her, finances separate the couples who are only "emotionally married" and those who are "fully married."
"For some, to give someone their money requires the utmost level of trust. This is rightly so, but it can be problematic if you don't trust your other half to this extent," she said. "It requires some self-reflection. You have to ask yourself why are you hesitant to take that step and if it is something that can be addressed."
Hobbies
For Johnson, shared hobbies are the most important area for long-lasting relationships.
"You have to be able to have fun together," she said. "Find something you both enjoy."
However, she said some hobbies enjoyed by one will not always only be enjoyed by the other. Johnson said this isn't a bad thing, and the other person should not be pressured into it. Instead, the couple should seek out other activities that work for both.
Relationships
Merging one's life with another comes with a bunch of new relationships - in-laws, siblings and close friends. It is important for both parties to make an effort to build a rapport with those folks, Johnson said.
Not every relationship will be something to write home about, but it is important to make an effort as undue tension can cause conflict in the relationship.
Another critical relationship is that of the couple's offspring. What do those relations look like? Who does what to care for the kids? How will discipline be handled? These are all questions that need to be discussed and answered for couples with or expecting children.
Health and Appearance
While Johnson personally thinks health and appearance are the least important of the eight areas, she said it is still important.
This often comes up with active couples often who work out or exercise together, Johnson said.
Career
It has become more common for both parties in a couple to work full-time. As such, careers — specifically career ambitions — need to be discussed and planned out by the couple.
Johnson said couples should be able to work out these details without sacrificing too much of their professional ambitions. However, that is a case-by-case for each couple.
Environment
In what Johnson refers to as "the old days," it was more common for people to find their significant other in the communities they grew up in. However, as online dating has become more commonplace, people often date and marry others who grew up in vastly different environments than their own.
She said weather and climate preferences, proximity to family members and choosing between rural, suburban or city living are critical to parse before getting married.
Spiritual Needs
For some, religion is critical to a healthy, long-term relationship. Is going to church every Sunday a must? Are there any traditions?
These things need to be discussed, Johnson said.
Me
How well do you know yourself? What are your wants and needs? What is your temperament and how you handle stress? Are you an introvert or an extrovert?
Johnson said people need to be able to communicate what they want with their other half.
Breakout Box
Shirley Johnson is a licensed professional counselor based in Victoria County that operates Stable Life Counseling Center, which offers equine-assisted counseling. She has experience counseling married and soon-to-be married couples. Over her more than 25 years of experiences, she has worked with clients needing anger management and Christian counseling as well as counseled for military service members, victims of sexual abuse, those diagnosed with PTSD.
A pre-marriage class she developed has been approved by the State of Texas for a discount for a marriage license.
