Taking important moments into the digital world is another part of the "new norm" in 2020, and for weddings, Facebook Live and other video conferencing technologies are an alternative to large crowds.
Microweddings are a new alternative to previous ceremonies and wedding receptions that consisted of dozens or even hundreds of guests. While some weddings still involve large groups in person, microweddings keep the crowd size down while video conferencing allows more guests to attend virtually.
Christine Hall is a wedding photographer in Victoria who worked many weddings since opening her studio, 3904 John Stockbauer Drive Suite 101, in 2015. Since the pandemic arrived in Texas, she has seen many weddings use Facebook Live to broadcast the special moment to guests.
For couples looking to tie the knot with guests in attendance virtually, Hall suggests keeping the streaming device charged well, only streaming certain big moments such as the the ceremony or first dance, and keeping the device on a stand or tripod.
Using a stand or tripod helps keep the video steady but also prevents a videographer from watching the moment through a phone screen or accidentally talking over the video.
She also said steaming a wedding is easier when it's a smaller group.
"You don't want to look at the event through your phone," she said.
Streaming has entered the wedding scene since the coronavirus caused smaller events, but Hall said weddings in the area haven't changed that much.
Wedfuly is one option for couples interested in having their virtual wedding planned and organized. Another change to wedding planning available through Wedfuly is the ability to plan a wedding in a few weeks.
Whether because of virus concerns or a far distance to travel, video conferencing technology is starting to arrive in the wedding planning industry.
Hall has even been using video conferencing to host preliminary consultations with engaged couples to plan photography for their wedding and get to know the couples.
"It's so people don't feel alone," Hall said of the new way to involve more people in a couple's big day.
