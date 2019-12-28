Through TV shows like “Say Yes to The Dress” and planning websites like The Knot, brides not only have more access to all the latest wedding trends, but also more tools than ever to make their dreams come true.
Of the new tools allowing brides to cherry pick their weddings, none reigns higher than Pinterest, says Mary Alice Lewkoski, co-owner of The Bridal Rail in Moulton.
“With access to Pinterest, people pull things up and create exactly what they want,” Lewkoski said.
She said the beautiful photography and extensive photo shoots spurred by use of the app have even led her to make a change in her business practice.
“Any time we advertise ourselves, we only use photos of our brides,” Lewkoski said. “The photography is just crazy good and so original looking, and we think it’s a great way to promote that young lady.”
Jaime Flores, a manager at McAdams Floral, said Pinterest has also affected her business. She said images spread on social media platforms have popularized pocket boutonnieres, which, unlike traditional pin-on boutonnieres, are stuck in tuxedo pockets.
Brides, which Lewkoski said are smarter buyers and branders than ever, have become masters of self-promotion. She said they’ve used technological advances like hashtags to carve out niches for themselves and turn their wedding into a one-of-a-kind event.
“Thoughtfully curated registry asks – like lifetime pasta passes or hiking boots guaranteed to last a decade – give guests a glimpse into their future plans together,” said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor-in-chief of online wedding planning and registry resource The Knot, in a news release.
Not only are brides making their weddings more personalized for themselves, but according to The Knot, they’re also making them more sustainable and inclusive to their guests.
Included on The Knot’s list of anticipated wedding trends in 2020 are zero-waste weddings, recycled invitations, linking charities to registries and including menu options for friends and family with dietary restrictions.
