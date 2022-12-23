I don’t know about anyone else, but growing up, I always had a vision in my head what my wedding dress would look like. Think lots of tulle and lots of princess. Fast forward to my actual wedding dress and it was nothing like my vision. That was OK though because it was perfect.
That is the weird thing about wedding dresses. They pick you. You don’t pick them. I can still remember going dress shopping with my mom. I had tried on maybe 10 dresses, all of which were beautiful, but none of which were “the one.” Then the woman at the shop handed me a simple strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline and a single flower at the waist. The moment I looked in the mirror I knew. That was the dress.
It is hard to put into words what it feels like to find the perfect dress for your perfect day. To put on something that instantly makes you feel magical is something you just have to experience.
As we head into wedding season, Victoria is lucky to have several amazing local options when it comes to wedding dress shopping. All About the Dress is located on U.S. 77 and is owned by Christina Tidwell. I’ve known Christina for many years, and she has an amazing eye for not just wedding dresses, but just fashion in general. All About the Dress offers a ton of options for any occasion. Weddings, proms, or pageants, they have you covered from head to toe. From jewelry to shoes to accessories, they have it all.
I also love that you can make an appointment with a stylist that will help you put your entire look together.
I can tell you that wedding dress shopping can be exceptionally overwhelming. When you look around at hundreds of beautiful dresses, it is almost impossible to know where to start. Having a stylist to help you takes away a lot of the stress.
A professional will know what size and silhouette will suit your body the best and know exactly where to pull it from. At that point, you can just sit back and enjoy a glass of champagne.
Another great local option would be Maison Chic Bridal & Special Occasion. Located just down the road in Cuero, Maison Chic was established in 2012 by owner Renee Mueller. It also offers a fantastic selection of beautiful wedding dresses. Opening this shop was the Houston native's dream and it shows. When preparing for your big day, you can book the exclusive bridal salon, which offers a private fitting room, professional consultant, and, of course, a chilled beverage of your choice.
While you are in Cuero, I would highly recommend you take a look at The Venue on Church Street. Located right in the heart of town, this venue offers a fun combination of rustic, New Orleans elegance in a beautiful and unique historic building. It is a two-story venue with an open second floor overlooking the dance floor so none of your guests have to miss out on the action and a courtyard for the bride and groom to sneak away to for a quiet moment between newlyweds. I have actually attended a wedding at this venue and it was stunning. It is certainly unique and totally worth the drive.
So, as you are thinking about all of the many things that go into a wedding from dresses to food to venues to music, I will offer this one piece of advice to all the future brides out there. “Enjoy it!” It is all too easy to get bogged down and stressed out over the details. At the end of the day, a wedding should be fun. It will fly by and no one will remember the imperfect details or how your veil started to fall off half-way down the aisle.
Take your time to really experience the preparations. Try on all the dresses. Visit as many venues as you want. Definitely have tastings at all your favorite restaurants as potential caterers.
The truth is that it will all be over before you know it.