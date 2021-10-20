THURSDAY
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Pre-K Power! at Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Pre-K Power! at Victoria Public Library
- 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Goosebumps Reading Club at Victoria Public Library
- 7 p.m. — Prayer Night at Field of Honor at Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria
- 8 p.m. — Jacob Kyle at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
FRIDAY
- 3-10 p.m. — Fourth Annual Pumpkin Patch, Castaway Lodge, 109 W. Austin Ave., Seadrift
- 8:30 p.m. — Chase the Night at Aero Crafters
- 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m. — The Captain Legendary Band and Staudt Brothers at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
SATURDAY
- 7:30 a.m. — Citizens’ Run Against Cancer at DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria
- 8 a.m.-noon — Victoria County Master Gardeners’ Plant Sale and General Store at Victoria Educational Gardens, 333 Bachelor Drive at Victoria Regional Airport
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Victoria Farmers’ Market at Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 11 a.m. — Fly-In and Warbird Display at Calhoun County Airport, 4876 Farm-to-Market Road 3084, Port Lavaca
- 3-5 p.m. — Fall Fest hosted by Authentic Church, 805 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
- 3-10 p.m. — Fourth Annual Pumpkin Patch, Castaway Lodge, Seadrift
- 6:30 p.m. — “Moana Jr.,” a production of Theatre Victoria, at Ethel Lee Tracy Park Amphitheater, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive, Victoria
- 7:30 p.m. — Victoria Symphony Orchestra’s “Take 5 to Take 3” concert at Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
SUNDAY
- 4 p.m. — Kolture & More Grand Opening Celebration, 3708 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 4-6 p.m. — KIXS Trunk or Treat at DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria
- 5:30 p.m. — Victoria Bach Festival’s Mariachis and Margaritas at Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria
- 6:30 p.m. — “Moana Jr.,” a production of Theatre Victoria, at Ethel Lee Tracy Park Amphitheater
MONDAY
- 6-7:30 p.m. — True Crime and Killers Book Club at Victoria Public Library
TUESDAY
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
- 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Get Artsy: Pumpkin Painting with City of Victoria Parks and Recreation
WEDNESDAY
- 8:30 a.m. — Coffee and Donuts with Veterans at VFW Hall, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Victoria Farmers’ Market, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
- 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Teens: Franken Toys at Victoria Public Library
- 5 p.m. — Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo at Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
- 5 p.m. — VFW Hamburger Night at VFW Hall
- 6-8 p.m. — Trunk or Treat at Central Church of Christ, 801 E. Airline Road, Victoria
