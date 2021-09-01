Thursday
7:30-10:30 p.m. - Victoria Open Mic at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
Friday
8 p.m.-1 a.m. - Cody Canada and the Departed at Schroeder Dance Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
5 p.m. gates open; 6 p.m. music begins - Little Bay Labor Day Music Festival with The Band Daily and the Spazmatics at Festival Grounds, 110 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
Saturday
9 a.m.-noon - Victoria Farmers' Market at Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
10 a.m. - Flip Flop Festival at Bayfront Peninsula, Port Lavaca
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Market Days at Schroeder Hall
5 p.m. gates open; 6 p.m. music begins - Little Bay Labor Day Music Festival-Fiesta En La Playa Night with Boni Mauricio, South Texas Homies, Jesse Turner y Siggno and Mazz at Festival Grounds, 110 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
8 p.m.-1 a.m. - John Wolfe at 5D Steakhouse, 2683 W. Adams Ave., Port O'Connor
8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. - Reckless Kelly at Schroeder Hall
Tuesday
9:30-10 a.m. - Baby Time at Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m. - Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
Wednesday
9:30-10 a.m. - Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
10:30-11 a.m. - Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
