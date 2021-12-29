THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Pre-K Power Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Weldon Briggs at Aero Crafters — 7-10 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
Weekly Cigar Fellowship — 7:30-11:30 p.m., Big T’s Smoke Shack, 421 Blake St., Victoria
FRIDAY
All That Glitters New Year’s Eve Pawty — 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Pet Resort on Main, 2502 N. Main St., Victoria
Superhero New Year’s Bash Sponsored by Whataburger — 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent, 1205 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
New Year’s Eve Bash at The Barn — The Barn, 12201 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria County
Aero Crafters NYE Dinner Party — 7 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
DaCosta Hall New Year’s Eve party — 9 p.m. — 1 a.m., DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, DaCosta
SUNDAY
Bridal & Wedding Expo — 11:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria
Pipe Organ Christmas Event at Grace Episcopal Church in Cuero — 3 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 102 E. Live Oak St., Cuero
MONDAY
Library Hacks: Digital Resources Tech Demo — 5 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Lego Lab — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
WEDNESDAY
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 8:30 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Toddler Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
VFW Hamburger Night — 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
Collage Nite — 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.