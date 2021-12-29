THURSDAY

Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Pre-K Power Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Weldon Briggs at Aero Crafters — 7-10 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

Weekly Cigar Fellowship — 7:30-11:30 p.m., Big T’s Smoke Shack, 421 Blake St., Victoria

FRIDAY

All That Glitters New Year’s Eve Pawty — 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Pet Resort on Main, 2502 N. Main St., Victoria

Superhero New Year’s Bash Sponsored by Whataburger — 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent, 1205 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

New Year’s Eve Bash at The Barn — The Barn, 12201 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria County

Aero Crafters NYE Dinner Party — 7 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

DaCosta Hall New Year’s Eve party — 9 p.m. — 1 a.m., DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, DaCosta

SUNDAY

Bridal & Wedding Expo — 11:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria

Pipe Organ Christmas Event at Grace Episcopal Church in Cuero — 3 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 102 E. Live Oak St., Cuero

MONDAY

Library Hacks: Digital Resources Tech Demo — 5 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

TUESDAY

Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Lego Lab — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

WEDNESDAY

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 8:30 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Toddler Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

VFW Hamburger Night — 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

Collage Nite — 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.