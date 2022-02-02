THURSDAY

Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Pre-K Power Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Skye Rudin Art Exhibition — 1 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

B.Y.O.B.C. Bring Your Own Book Club — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

SATURDAY

Victoria Farmers Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

SUNDAY

KC #10751 Chicken BBQ — 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Bloomington

MONDAY

VPL Talks featuring author Peter Scamardo II — 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

TUESDAY

Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Learning Lab Sweetheart Slime — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, Victoria

Candidate Forum, RSVP Required — Club Westerner Dance Hall, 1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria

Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease — 5:30 p.m., Morada Senior Living, 9606 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria

WEDNESDAY

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 8:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

Victoria Farmers Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

VFW Hamburger Night — 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Love Drive, Victoria

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo — 5 p.m., 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.