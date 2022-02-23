THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Pre-K Power Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Canvas Kids Heart Pointillism — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
FRIDAY
Frost Chuck Wagon Breakfast — 7:30 a.m., Frost Victoria Financial Center, 7602 N. Navarro St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Manga Madness — 6:00 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
SUNDAY
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
MONDAY
VC's Voter Registration Drive — 11 a.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
Monday Common Meditation — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
True Crime and Killers Book Club — 6:00 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Learning Lab — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Victoria College's Texas Girls in STEM Day — 5:30 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease — 5:30 p.m., Morada Senior Living, 9607 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
Crossroads Community Band Spring Concert — 7 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
WEDNESDAY
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Toddler Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo — 5 p.m., 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
VFW Hamburger Night — 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
