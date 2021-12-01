THURSDAY

Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

LaborMAX Staffing Hiring Event — 10-11 a.m., Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, 120 S. Main St., Victoria

Pre-K Power Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Museum of the Coastal Bend's 14th annual Holiday Artisans Market — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

"Mel Chin: Points of View" — Noon- 5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Charity Concert: Gary Morris Family and Friends Christmas Tour — 7:30 p.m., Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria

FRIDAY

Annual Bridal Trunk Show — 9:30 a.m.-late afternoon, The Bridal Rail, 102 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton

"Mel Chin: Points of View" — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Christmas on the Square — 5:30 p.m., DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St., Victoria

Second Annual Nativity Exhibit — 6-9 p.m., Red Barn, 3187 SH 35, Port Lavaca

SATURDAY

Victoria Farmers' Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

Edna Craft and Farmers' Christmas Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 115 W. Main St., Edna

Annual Bridal Trunk Show — 9:30 a.m.-late afternoon, The Bridal Rail, 102 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton

Second Annual Nativity Exhibit — 11a.m.-7 p.m., Red Barn, 3187 SH 35, Port Lavaca

"Mel Chin: Points of View" — Noon- 5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

"364 Days of Devotion": Book Reading with Pastor Andy Schroer — 1 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Victoria College's Holiday Choral Concert — 5 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria

Christmas Parade of Lights — 6-9 p.m., DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St., Victoria

SUNDAY

Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary St. John's Post 1269 Garage Sale and Concession — 8 a.m., 1007 S. Main St., Victoria

Holy Family Knights of Columbus Council 9088 BBQ chicken fundraiser — 8:30 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Tamale Plate Sale — 9 a.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria

Second Annual Nativity Exhibit — 11a.m.-7 p.m., Red Barn, 3187 SH 35, Port Lavaca

Annual Bridal Trunk Show — 1 p.m.-late afternoon, The Bridal Rail, 102 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton

"Mel Chin: Points of View" — Noon- 5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Stand Up For Freedom Stop the Mandates Rally — 1 p.m., 2505 Houston Highway, Victoria

MONDAY

Annual Bridal Trunk Show — 9:30 a.m.-late afternoon, The Bridal Rail, 102 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton

Victoria College Student Recital — 4 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

Children's Music Therapy — 5 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

TUESDAY

Annual Bridal Trunk Show — 9:30 a.m.-late afternoon, The Bridal Rail, 102 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton

Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Lego Lab — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

WEDNESDAY

Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Annual Bridal Trunk Show — 9:30 a.m.-late afternoon, The Bridal Rail, 102 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton

Toddler Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

VFW Hamburger Night — 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo — 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria

VPL Talks with Zhonghua Wushu School of Chinese Martial Arts — 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Crossroads Community Band-Christmas Concert — 7:30 p.m., Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.