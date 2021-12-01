THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
LaborMAX Staffing Hiring Event — 10-11 a.m., Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, 120 S. Main St., Victoria
Pre-K Power Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Museum of the Coastal Bend's 14th annual Holiday Artisans Market — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
"Mel Chin: Points of View" — Noon- 5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Charity Concert: Gary Morris Family and Friends Christmas Tour — 7:30 p.m., Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
FRIDAY
Annual Bridal Trunk Show — 9:30 a.m.-late afternoon, The Bridal Rail, 102 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton
"Mel Chin: Points of View" — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Christmas on the Square — 5:30 p.m., DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St., Victoria
Second Annual Nativity Exhibit — 6-9 p.m., Red Barn, 3187 SH 35, Port Lavaca
SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers' Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Edna Craft and Farmers' Christmas Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 115 W. Main St., Edna
Annual Bridal Trunk Show — 9:30 a.m.-late afternoon, The Bridal Rail, 102 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton
Second Annual Nativity Exhibit — 11a.m.-7 p.m., Red Barn, 3187 SH 35, Port Lavaca
"Mel Chin: Points of View" — Noon- 5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
"364 Days of Devotion": Book Reading with Pastor Andy Schroer — 1 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Victoria College's Holiday Choral Concert — 5 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria
Christmas Parade of Lights — 6-9 p.m., DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St., Victoria
SUNDAY
Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary St. John's Post 1269 Garage Sale and Concession — 8 a.m., 1007 S. Main St., Victoria
Holy Family Knights of Columbus Council 9088 BBQ chicken fundraiser — 8:30 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Tamale Plate Sale — 9 a.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria
Second Annual Nativity Exhibit — 11a.m.-7 p.m., Red Barn, 3187 SH 35, Port Lavaca
Annual Bridal Trunk Show — 1 p.m.-late afternoon, The Bridal Rail, 102 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton
"Mel Chin: Points of View" — Noon- 5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Stand Up For Freedom Stop the Mandates Rally — 1 p.m., 2505 Houston Highway, Victoria
MONDAY
Annual Bridal Trunk Show — 9:30 a.m.-late afternoon, The Bridal Rail, 102 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton
Victoria College Student Recital — 4 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
Children's Music Therapy — 5 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
TUESDAY
Annual Bridal Trunk Show — 9:30 a.m.-late afternoon, The Bridal Rail, 102 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton
Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Lego Lab — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
WEDNESDAY
Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Annual Bridal Trunk Show — 9:30 a.m.-late afternoon, The Bridal Rail, 102 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton
Toddler Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
VFW Hamburger Night — 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo — 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria
VPL Talks with Zhonghua Wushu School of Chinese Martial Arts — 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Crossroads Community Band-Christmas Concert — 7:30 p.m., Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria
