Spoetzl Brewery

Spoetzl Brewery

Thursday

  • 9:30-10 a.m. — Pre-K Power at Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m. — Pre-K Power at Victoria Public Library
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Canvas Kids: Glow-in-the-dark Painting at Victoria Public Library
  • 8 p.m. — Prayer Night at the Field of Honor at Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria

Friday

  • 6-7:30 p.m. — Manga Madness at Victoria Public Library

Saturday

  • 9 a.m. — Volunteer Orientation at Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center, 135 Progress Drive, Victoria
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m. — Oktoberfest at Spoetzl Brewery, 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • 6-8 p.m. — Ice Cream Social at First United Methodist Church, 134 W. Pearl St., Goliad
  • 8:30 p.m. — Port Lavaca Drive-In Movie Night at Bayfront Peninsula Park, Port Lavaca

Sunday

  • 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Nazareth Academy Fall Festival at the Victoria Community Center Annex, 2905 E. North St., Victoria

Monday

  • 5:30 p.m. — Children’s Music Hour at Victoria Public Library

Tuesday

  • 9:30-10 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
  • 10:30-11 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library

Wednesday

  • 9:30-10 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
  • 10:30-11 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
  • 6-7:30 p.m. — Intro to Improv Theater at Victoria Public Library

Elena Anita Watts is the features editor for the Victoria Advocate. She covers faith, arts, culture and entertainment, and she can be reached at 361-580-6585 or ewatts@vicad.com.

