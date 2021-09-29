Thursday
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Pre-K Power at Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Pre-K Power at Victoria Public Library
- 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Canvas Kids: Glow-in-the-dark Painting at Victoria Public Library
- 8 p.m. — Prayer Night at the Field of Honor at Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria
Friday
- 6-7:30 p.m. — Manga Madness at Victoria Public Library
Saturday
- 9 a.m. — Volunteer Orientation at Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center, 135 Progress Drive, Victoria
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. — Oktoberfest at Spoetzl Brewery, 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 6-8 p.m. — Ice Cream Social at First United Methodist Church, 134 W. Pearl St., Goliad
- 8:30 p.m. — Port Lavaca Drive-In Movie Night at Bayfront Peninsula Park, Port Lavaca
Sunday
- 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Nazareth Academy Fall Festival at the Victoria Community Center Annex, 2905 E. North St., Victoria
Monday
- 5:30 p.m. — Children’s Music Hour at Victoria Public Library
Tuesday
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
Wednesday
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
- 6-7:30 p.m. — Intro to Improv Theater at Victoria Public Library
