Calhoun County deputies sent to Capitol to aid with inauguration security

Five members of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are in Washington to help with presidential inauguration security, Crossroads officials said Tuesday.
The five county law enforcement officials will be joining others from across the nation and 25,000 National Guard troops in providing security as President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the U.S.
Increased security measures are a reaction to the attempted insurrection by pro-Trump extremists on Jan. 6. However, the trip to help was arranged almost nine months ago, Chief Deputy Johnny Krause said.
"We were making these plans before everything that happened recently," said Krause, who turned down the offer to go.
With the increased security, Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said his office's members are feeling the gravity of the moment.
"I do think they are nervous," he said. "But they are also honored to be there."
Precinct 5 Constable Dave Thomas, who Vickery said helped organize the trip, was the one to offer the opportunity to the office. The sheriff added that travel and boarding costs are covered by a federal fund.
Krause and Vickery said they do not know what their members will be doing, Krause adding that it is likely to remain confidential until after the inauguration.
"They could be helping with traffic, helping escort or posted up somewhere. We have not heard yet," Krause said. "With the increased attention and word of possible trouble, I doubt we will find out until they return to tell us about it."
Sheriff's office members Lt. Joe Garcia, Investigator James Tolar, K-9 Deputy Dakota Smith and deputies Wesley McKelvy and Robert Montero. Upon arrival in the capital, the deputies took an oath to serve to the fullest extend of their duties.
The five are planned to return on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.