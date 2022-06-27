Calhoun County:

Port O'Connor

The Port O'Connor Chamber of Commerce will host a Fourth of July Celebration with Fireworks beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday with craft and food vendors at the beach, and ending in a fireworks display over Matagorda Bay.

The Port O'Connor Volunteer Fire department, located at 101 6th St., will host its annual July 4th Barbeque and Silent Auction, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 

The town will host a Fourth of July parade, Monday at 9 a.m.

Port Lavaca

The Port Lavaca KOA will host their annual Fourth of July Celebration with live music by DJ Blake and fireworks over the Bay Sunday. The show is open to the public.

Sea Drift

Will let me know Tuesday.

Recommended For You


Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6597 or tdiaz@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.