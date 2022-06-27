Calhoun County:
Port O'Connor
The Port O'Connor Chamber of Commerce will host a Fourth of July Celebration with Fireworks beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday with craft and food vendors at the beach, and ending in a fireworks display over Matagorda Bay.
The Port O'Connor Volunteer Fire department, located at 101 6th St., will host its annual July 4th Barbeque and Silent Auction, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
The town will host a Fourth of July parade, Monday at 9 a.m.
Port Lavaca
The Port Lavaca KOA will host their annual Fourth of July Celebration with live music by DJ Blake and fireworks over the Bay Sunday. The show is open to the public.
Sea Drift
