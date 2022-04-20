Calhoun began play in the Class 4A, Region IV girl’s golf tournament on Wednesday at The Club at Colony Creek.
The Sandies finished the first day in 14th after shooting a team score of 459 (+175) on the first day of the two-day tournament.
Audrey Winemiller had Calhoun’s lowest score after shooting a 35-over-par 106.
Jillian Tanner had the second-best score for the Sandies at 114.
La Vernia shot a team-score of 345 (+61) to lead by six strokes over Fredericksburg and Uvalde after the first day.
Hondo’s Mallory Matthews shot an even-par 71 to lead by three strokes over La Vernia’s Cesilee Mokry.
The second round tees off at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
