Calhoun High School Class of 2026 garage sale July 16

The Calhoun High School Class of 2026 is having a garage sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Russell Cain Real Estate, 2025 SH 87 North in Port Lavaca.

Refreshments and baked goods will also be sold. All proceeds to benefit the CHC Class of 2026 project graduation.

