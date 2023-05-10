A new California company is entering the Dallas market for driverless ride-hail services: Cruise.
Cruise announced on Wednesday the San Francisco-based company will expand its operations to Dallas and Houston. It already offers services in Austin, Phoenix and San Francisco without a backup driver. The company hopes to deploy the cars in Dallas by the summer.
“In keeping with our city’s first strategy, dense urban environments, we’re bringing our crews driverless technology next to Houston and Dallas,” said Megan Prichard, vice president of ride-hail and delivery at Cruise.
It’s similar to a traditional ride service like Uber or Lyft. But no driver shows up in the front seat, just a car that unlocks from the touch of your phone, Prichard said.
“You could put on whatever music you want,” Prichard said. “You can take a nap if you want to, call your friends. It’s very much your own space.”
Next week, the company will begin testing with a backup safety driver behind the wheel in Houston. Dallas’ test routes will follow shortly after, but does not have a set timeframe. Driverless rides to public riders will be available in both cities “soon.”
Prichard said the vehicles, Chevy Bolts, are equipped with lidar radar cameras and other sensors to provide a 380-degree view of everything around the car. The car interprets the data from the sensors into an artificial intelligence brain to power the autonomous vehicle, giving real-time feedback.
Cruise plans to start with a small fleet and understand the needs of the community before it adds more. It’s looking to hire a local operations team, with a deputy general manager for commercial operations in the Dallas market already posted.
Cruise was founded in 2013 in San Francisco, Calif. by Kyle Vogt.
The company has a fleet of about 300 all-electric autonomous vehicles, powered by renewable energy. Cruise has raised a total of $10 billion in capital commitments from investors like General Motors, Honda, Microsoft, T. Rowe Price and Walmart. The company also disclosed it has a $5 billion credit line with GM Financial, which gives the company the funding for early commercialization and scale.
Texas has self-driving big rigs hauling freight and goods all over the state.
Last month, Aurora announced ambitious plans for a fully autonomous trucking service, Aurora Horizon, expected to launch at the end of 2024. It opened a commercial-ready terminal in Palmer. Each week, Aurora makes 50 autonomous hauls for customers including FedEx, Uber Freight, Werner Enterprises and Schneider National along two routes, Dallas to Houston and Fort Worth to El Paso. The company has about 30 trucks.
It’s also has some ride-hailing plans in the works. Aurora is testing a ride-hailing fleet based on the Toyota Sienna in Dallas with about eight vehicles to support the launch of Aurora Connect. The company is also developing autonomous class 8 trucks and minivans in parallel.
In 2022, Waymo opened a new 9-acre self-driving trucking facility in Lancaster. Waymo has pursued long-haul routes in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. It has also been testing commercial routes on Interstate 10, Interstate 20 and Interstate 45.
Waymo, owned by Google parent company Alphabet, Inc., also has a driverless ride-hailing service operating in San Francisco and Phoenix.
Gatik also has more than 25 trucks on D-FW roads, currently operating with a safety driver onboard. The company is working with Kroger to increase same-day pick-up slots, delivery frequency and allow for longer cutoff times for when customers can place online grocery orders.
Senate Bill 2205, passed in 2017, created a legal foundation for the operation of automated vehicles in Texas.