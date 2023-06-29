Askskia Hobbs reflected on the anniversary of her daughter's death Thursday, but she was happy knowing her child's impact on the community will never be forgotten.
"I'm grateful to know that the camp has her name and her legacy will live on through the camp and other kids can learn what she didn't have a chance to learn", Hobbs Said.
The first official Camp Kaimeryn summer camp is in the books.
The Victoria Police Department held their sixth annual summer camp, which started on Monday and ended Thursday at the Victoria Community Center.
The camp was renamed during last year's closing ceremony to honor Officer Keimryn Lee.
Officer Keimryn Lee was a 9-year-old cancer patient who was sworn in after she expressed her dreams of becoming
During the camp, the 33 attendees of ages 10-14 participated in learning and bonding activities with Victoria Police Department officers.
The campers learned CPR training, worked with the crime scene unit on fingerprinting, how to use handcuffs, showing them how to make traffic stops a virtual reality simulator and more, according to Officer David Brogger.
"By the end of the day, their all our friends", Brogger said. "The all know our names, they high five us and they've really come out of their shell. Again, our main goal is to just hope that they learned something and that we have this positive influence on them."
The camp concluded today with an award ceremony where all camp goes received an certificate of completion.
Individual awards were handed out including a special one named after Kaimeryn that signifies the most outstanding camp attendee that
