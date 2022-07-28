After a vehicle pursuit with police Wednesday, three stolen catalytic converters were recovered after deputies deployed a spike strip.

Additionally, a reciprocating saw was thrown from the pursued vehicle, according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Thursday.

About 4:06 a.m., officers were dispatched to Toyota of Victoria, 5902 N. Navarro St., where the theft of catalytic converters was suspected.

When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle speeding off and began pursuing it.

Victoria County sheriff’s deputies disabled the vehicle with a spike strip in the 17000 block of U.S. 59 after the saw was thrown from it.

Houston resident Joseph Segura, 23, who was a passenger, ran from the vehicle but was apprehended by an officer a short distance away.

The vehicle’s driver, 23-year-old Christian Young, of Bacliff, and another passenger, who was not apprehended, also abandoned the vehicle.

Young and Segura were arrested on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, theft of motor vehicle parts, evading arrest or detention on foot and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Segura also was charged with possession of a criminal instrument, and Young also was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

Both were taken to the Victoria County Jail.