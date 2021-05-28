Those involved in marriage ministry throughout the Catholic Diocese of Victoria gathered in January for the first time in one place to bolster each other on their journeys to offer support, enrichment and healing for marriages. The second step in bringing together these people and others is a Spring Semi-formal Gala 7-9 p.m. June 4 at the Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Center.
The gala, which is open to single people as well as couples, is sponsored by Retrouvaille, a marriage program dedicated to helping couples grow closer and develop a stronger bond. Guest speakers will include the Most Rev. Bishop Brendan Cahill, and Eileen and Deacon John McCourt, of LaGrange. The dinner will be catered by Alimento Catering, and beer and wine will be served.
“The response has been good — people are definitely looking for something like this — a nice dinner at a very affordable price,” said Justin Reyes, the director of family evangelization for the Catholic Diocese of Victoria.
The tickets are made affordable thanks to generous sponsorship, Reyes continued. Tickets for couples are $25 each, while those for individuals are $15 each.
Hors d’oeuvres will include chicken salad cups and spinach artichoke crostinis. The dinner buffet will include salad, chicken breast with poblano sauce, potatoes, vegetables, garlic bread and peach cobbler for dessert. Registration for the event ends at noon Monday.
John Vincent with Retrouvaille came up with the idea for the gala, and he was inspired, in part, by a couple of recent deaths of people who mentored him and his wife Jenny Vincent in their marriage.
“I don’t want to wait until I’m kneeling in front of a coffin to say thank you — you’ve been an important part of the marriage ministry in the diocese and in my own marriage,” Vincent said. “We want to take time to recognize some of those who have been doing this (marriage ministry) for a long time. They have had an impact on hundreds of marriages. We want to make sure they know how much they are appreciated in all they do, and we want to inspire all of us involved in marriage ministry to charge forward and continue doing what we’re doing.”
The hope is to continue offering two gatherings a year for “supporting, celebrating, educating and inspiring” these marriage warriors, Vincent continued.
During the gala, Cahill will speak about the importance of marriage and family life.
“This office (family evangelization) was his idea,” Reyes said. “On a retreat, he was praying about the diocese, and this is what came to him — a need to really serve families. Families are the crux of society, and the church and vocations come from families.”
The McCourts will speak about their journey from Ireland to the U.S. When they moved in 1974, there was a lot of unrest and violence in Northern Ireland, and they had five sons with one on the way. Their talk will offer hope and inspiration to families, which they said serve as the foundation of society.
“Our marriage, unity and love for one another helped us through many difficulties,” John McCourt said. “By the grace of God, we managed to do that journey through faith, belief and knowledge that together we could survive whatever comes our way.”
Reyes said the McCourts’ presentation will focus on the roles of faith and family as anchors for them on their journey to the U.S. from Ireland.
“It’s a story of their journey, how faith and family guided them and helped them reestablish here and find peace in Texas when things were crazy in Ireland,” Reyes said. “We want to help people through the event to see the power of marriage and family life. Sometimes family is seen as a burden or stressful, but it’s what got them to survive and make it over here. Now they are a source of strength for others. He (John) became a deacon.”
The gala will celebrate marriage and family life with “good food and drink and great messages,” Reyes said.
“We want them to know what a gift they have in marriage and family life,” Reyes said. “It seems like families tend to get so busy that we miss the treasure right in front of us. Pope John Paul II said ‘Family, become what you are!’ If we just became what we’re called to be, amazing things could happen.”
The gala also will offer the opportunity for those in attendance to become more involved with the Marriage and Family Ambassadors program in the diocese.
“Our goal is to have two to three couples at each parish be Marriage and Family Ambassadors,” Reyes said. “They can bring ideas to their pastor about ways to support families.”
Reyes wants people to leave the gala feeling that marriage and family are great gifts. Furthermore, he said the timing for the event, which emphasizes unity, is perfect as the community opens up again after many months of shutdowns due to the pandemic.
“You don’t need to look elsewhere for adventure in your life, and God is with you through any transitions and changes. He’s given you that strength. If you are a single person, God is with you. The family of the church is with you,” Reyes said. “Faith and family can be cornerstones for all of us. We’re all made for community. Even if they’re not married, they need the church community. It can be like a family to them. It’s about unity. We need each other.”
