THEDIN 50TH ANNIVERSARY Craig and Barbara Thedin, of Victoria, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 19th. They were married in Yorktown on September 19, 1969. They celebrated their anniversary by spending time with their family. They have a daughter Lori (Jason) Collins and a grandson, Conner, who is in first grade. Craig is retired after 37 years with DuPont as part of the HVAC team and has been doing woodworking for his family since retiring. Barbara was a stay at home mom and later worked for VISD as the Guidance Office Secretary for Patti Welder. Since retirement she has enjoyed keeping her yard looking fabulous. They have both enjoyed having the time to spend with Conner. Lori, Jason, and Conner wish them a Happy Anniversary and appreciate them being wonderful parents and grandparents.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Radical socialist are the main cause of national divide (8)
- Guest column: Our government is choosing destruction over creation (4)
- President nominates Victoria County sheriff as U.S. marshal (3)
- State raises sentence for hit-and-runs (1)
- Guest column: New state laws lasso liberal local governments (1)
- Editorial: How to think about health coverage (1)
- Victoria College looks to improve part-time student performance (1)
- 2 children injured in wreck on Main Street (1)
- Should possession of small amounts of marijuana be decriminalized? (1)
- Editorial: Victoria County commissioners veer far off course with airport (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.