Cuero Community Foundation presented a check of $5,200 to Cuero Area Ministerial Alliance House of Cuero on May 5. This check was an accumulation of funds raised and matched to date for the Cuero Community Foundation’s Food Pantry Matching Fund. The organization will continue to match funds up to $100,000 for the three food pantries in DeWitt County.

Cuero Community Foundation also presented checks to Yorktown Assistance Ministries food pantry in the amount of $2,200 and Yoakum’s First Baptist Food Pantry in the amount of $3,600. Total amount contributed to the three area food pantries for the week ending on May 15 was $11,000.

Learn more about the grant and Cuero Community Foundation by visiting cuerocommunityfoundation.com or email info@cuerocommunityfoundation.com.

