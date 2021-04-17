DeTar Hospital
- Courtney Love and Joshua Casares, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 3:04 a.m. April 1, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Axel Rodriguez, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:37 a.m. April 4, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Elisha Joe Scott, a son, 6 pounds, at 4:40 p.m. April 4, 2021
- Shirley Maldonado and Juan Miguel Lopez, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:42 a.m. April 5, 2021
- Raven Flowers and Joe Lew Taylor, a son, 9 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:25 a.m. April 5, 2021
- Brenaje Thompson and Josue Martinez Jr., of Edna, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:09 a.m. April 5, 2021
- Sarah and Kevin Iraggi, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:02 p.m. April 6, 2021
- Oralia Rivera and Fernando Gomez, of Yoakum, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:00 a.m. April 7, 2021
- Jalyn Felan and Julian Guevara, a son, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:32 a.m. April 7, 2021
- Rhiannon Unger, a son, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:21 p.m. April 7, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Boysen, of Yoakum, a son, 4 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:45 p.m. April 7, 2021
- Sarah and Corey Hillyer, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:22 a.m. April 8, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.