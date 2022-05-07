DeTar Hospital
- Kalysta Deleon and Angel Gomez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:30 a.m. April 11, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Guadalupe Espinoza Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:35 p.m. April 11, 2022
- Raylene Marquez and Ricardo Medrano Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:35 p.m. April 11, 2022
- Bihanet Mireles and Luis Ramirez, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, 9:52 a.m. April 12, 2022
- Hannah Schoonover and Tyler Kennemer, a daughter, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:58 a.m. April 13, 2022
- Natalya Edwards and Edward Zuniga Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:28 a.m. April 14, 2022
- Josefina Segura-Vanegas and David Nollola, of Waelder, a son, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:53 p.m. April 14, 2022
- Donna Hammond and Jessie Medina, of Cuero, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 9:54 a.m. April 18, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Steven Ellis, of Goliad, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:46 a.m. April 19, 2022
- Lupita Gonzales and John Valderrama Jr., a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:41 p.m. April 19, 2022
- Kayla Rodriguez and Jaime Olivares Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:35 p.m. April 20, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Pete Villarreal III, a daughter, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:44 p.m. April 20, 2022
- Ravae Rodriguez and Dezhmen Gomez, of Beeville, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:01 p.m. April 20, 2022
- Shelby Salas and John Aguilar, a daughter, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:20 p.m. April 21, 2022
- Sandra Gonzalez and Derrick Williams Sr., a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:45 p.m. April 21, 2022
- Brittany Zuniga and Ruben Lopez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:20 p.m. April 21, 2022
Citizens Medical Center
- Kristina Salinas and Arturo Jimenez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:48 p.m. April 22, 2022
- Jimmy and Lauren Resendez, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:34 a.m. April 23, 2022
- Ty Armstrong and Chloe Shoemake, a daughter, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:17 a.m. April 23, 2022
- Michael and Kristina Ivy, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:59 p.m. April 23, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Johnson, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:41 a.m. April 25, 2022
- Devin Parks and Lovena Jones, a son, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8 p.m. April 25, 2022
- Adriana Carriles and Anthony Serena, a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:28 p.m. April 25, 2022
- Patrick and Jodie McBride, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:51 a.m. April 26, 2022
- Rene Rodriguez and Erika Gomez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 6:10 p.m. April 26, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Scott Fenner, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:02 p.m. April 26, 2022
- Kerry and Megan Culberson, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:23 p.m. April 27, 2022
