DeTar Hospital
- Ann Valdez and Armando Cardenas, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:23 a.m. April 13, 2020
- Shaina and Bryan Baira, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:45 p.m. April 13, 2020
- Fannie and Peter Kalu, a son, 4 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:02 p.m.; a son, 3 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:05 p.m. April 14, 2020
- Caitlyn Cortinas and Jaquene Johnson, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:02 p.m. April 15, 2020
- Tara Otwell and Jeffery Garner, a son, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:14 p.m. April 16, 2020
- Claudia Licerio and Kevin Martinez, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:07 p.m. April 19, 2020
- Taylore Boykin and Martin Padilla Sr., a son, 9 pounds, 1 ounces, at 7:46 a.m. April 20, 2020
- Allison Tuttle and Justin Peyton, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:35 p.m. April 20, 2020
- Kayla Villarreal and Juan Pena Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:51 p.m. April 20, 2020
- Jacquelyn Luna and Sostenes Martinez, of Inez, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:36 a.m. April 21, 2020
- Brooke and Kelly Pearson, of Yoakum, a daughter, 5 pounds, at 12:27 p.m.; a son, 4 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:28 p.m. April 21, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Rudolfo Alvarez Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounces, at 4:57 p.m. April 21, 2020
- Brandon and Courtney Calk, of Inez, a daughter, 9 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:00 a.m. April 22, 2020
- Courtney and Jonathan Novella, of Inez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:42 p.m. April 24, 2020
- Kasey Mckamey and Jacob Cowan, of Yoakum, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:13 a.m. April 25, 2020
- Phylicia Martinez and Isaac Stuart, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:35 a.m. April 26, 2020
- Keysha Houston and Justin Mejias, of Cuero, a son, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:12 p.m. April 26, 2020
- Citizens Medical Center
- Guadalupe Gutierrez and Brandy Caballero, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:30 a.m. April 13, 2020
- Scott Bump and Kerry Charbula, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces at 12:21 p.m. April 13, 2020
- John Valdez and Laura Sanchez, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:38 p.m. April 13, 2020
- Jose Lopez and Meagan Varela, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:24 p.m. April 14, 2020
- Michael and Kristi Graff, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:46 p.m. April 16, 2020
- Adrianna Sierra, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:38 a.m. April 17, 2020
- Justin Thigpen and Kassandra Bonuz, a son, 4 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:58 a.m. April 18, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Trimble, a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:22 p.m. April 18, 2020
- Marcus Perez and Inikki Garza, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 4:18 p.m. April 19, 2020
- Arthur Rodriguez and Kimberly Martinez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 3:52 p.m. April 20, 2020
- Ryan Garza and Kristen Rodriguez, a son, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:18 p.m. April 21, 2020
- Raul and Elma A. Carrillo, a daughter, 4 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:18 p.m. April 21, 2020
- Joseph and Stacy Lujan, a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:16 p.m. April 21, 2020
- Gerardo Montalvo Jr. and Brittney Natasha Riojas, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:57 p.m. April 22, 2020
- Joseph Brawner and Kayla Vasquez, a son, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:09 p.m. April 22, 2020
- Blake Odom and Nichole Thornton, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at
- 5:17 p.m. April 23, 2020
- Darien Henry and Paulita Franco, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 6:25 p.m. April 23, 2020
- Devyn and Chelsea Knox, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:07 p.m. April 27, 2020
- Daryon Garza and Jeovan Cardiel, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:42 a.m. April 28, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. John McCall, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:46 a.m. April 28, 2020
- Justin De Los Santos and Cynthia Gonzales, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:32 p.m. April 28, 2020
- Benjamin and Kaci Gifford, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:37 p.m. April 29, 2020
- Toby and Ashley Cooley, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:15 a.m. April 30, 2020
- Elaina Rodriguez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:04 p.m. April 30, 2020
