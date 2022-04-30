DeTar Hospital
- No births reported.
Citizens Medical Center
- Tanner Vanek and Amber Arriaga, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:20 a.m. April 18, 2022
- Amanda Medley and Will Pope, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 3:07 p.m. April 18, 2022
- Isaac Gaitan and Leah Bravo, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 4:19 p.m. April 18, 2022
- Alyssa and Christian Hernandez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:39 p.m. April 19, 2022
- Danny and Ashton Curtis, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:06 a.m. April 20, 2022
- Justine Kitzman, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2 p.m. April 20, 2022
- Robert Cardenas and Michelle Pettis, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 3:32 p.m. April 20, 2022
- Lisette Martinez and Gabriel Figueroa, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:11 p.m. April 20, 2022
